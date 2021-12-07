Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Weber State Wildcats (8-0) will visit the Washington State Cougars (6-2) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Weber State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Weber State

The Cougars average 77.6 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 63.4 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats put up an average of 79.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams posts a team-high 2.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Efe Abogidi is putting up 7.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Dishon Jackson leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also puts up 6.3 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Mouhamed Gueye posts 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Weber State Players to Watch