Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Weber State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (8-0) will visit the Washington State Cougars (6-2) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Weber State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Weber State
- The Cougars average 77.6 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 63.4 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 79.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 63.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams posts a team-high 2.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
- Efe Abogidi is putting up 7.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Dishon Jackson leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also puts up 6.3 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Mouhamed Gueye posts 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones is the Wildcats' top rebounder (11.3 per game), and he contributes 13.0 points and 2.6 assists. His rebounding average ranks him sixth in the country.
- Koby McEwen is posting team highs in points (16.8 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is delivering 4.6 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.
- Jamison Overton gives the Wildcats 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 2.1 steals and 1.0 block.
- Seikou Sisoho Jawara paces the Wildcats in assists (3.4 per game), and posts 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Zahir Porter is putting up 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
