How to Watch West Virginia at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The West Virginia Mountaineers look to snap their current four-game losing streak against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It has been six weeks since the Razorbacks (15-5) were last ranked, peaking at No. 10 in the AP Poll after a red hot 9-0 start to the season. They took a dip, dropping five of six games, but have won five in a row now and look to continue against the Mountaineers (13-6) in a non-conference battle.

How to Watch West Virginia at Arkansas today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch West Virginia at Arkansas online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas took care of business against Ole Miss (64-55) behind 16 made three-pointers and 25 points from JD Notae:

This season Arkansas is winning with offense, free-throws and wearing out teams on that end of the floor. The defense is not quite there, more in the middle of the pack in the SEC and the NCAA.

They are averaging 78.4 points per game this season (No. 38 in the country) and get to the free-throw line 23.0 times (No. 5), making 17.0 of their attempts (No.3).

It has been a tough run as of late for Bob Huggins West Virginia squad as they have lost four in a row and five of their last seven games. That is a far cry from the start of the season where they were 11-1 with wins over quality schools like Pittsburgh, Marquette, Clemson and No. 15 Connecticut.

In that 11-1 start, they gave up only 59.8 points per game and more than 60+ points only three total times. Since then, they are giving up 73.4 points per game and have given up 600+ points in every single game.

Getting the defense on track is going to be the key to West Virginia making a run this season in the Big 12 and potentially the NCAA Tournament.

