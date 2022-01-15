How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks come in with identical records on the season and in the Big 12.

This season the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2) are off to a very strong start, sitting in the middle of a competitive Big 12 conference, with their next opponents being the No. 9 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (13-2) who come in with an identical record. Both teams played great non-conference schedules and are vying for a tie atop the Big 12 after today’s game.

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch West Virginia at Kansas online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jayhawks won a wild and thrilling game against No. 15 Iowa State (62-61) showcasing the parody in the Big 12 this season:

Aside from an early season one point upset by Dayton (73-74) and a loss to Texas Tech (67-75), the Jayhawks have looked like one of the best teams in the country.

Nine of their wins have come by 11+ points, with three of the four close affairs coming in their last six games. Conference play creates a different kind of test for teams where every team is familiar with the game plan.

The Jayhawks have maintained their defensive pacing at 66.3 opponents points per game, but the offense has fallen 14.0 full points down to 67.7 points per game in conference play. They need to figure that element out in a tough, competitive Big 12 conference.

On the other side, the Mountaineers are a stout defense like always. They are giving up 61.3 points to opponents (No. 27 in the NCAA).

Since conference play started, they are up to 67.3 points to their opponents.

This will be the biggest test of the season for the Mountaineers starting with the Jayhawks, followed by Baylor and Texas Tech. Those might be three of the 10 best teams in the country right now.

It will be a clash of styles with the Mountaineers defense and the Jayhawks offense in a battle of wills.

Regional restrictions may apply.