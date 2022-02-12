Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Virginia travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon looking to beat the Cowboys for the second time this year

West Virginia snapped a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it beat Iowa State 79-63. It was the first win for the Mountaineers since they beat Oklahoma State back on January 11th.

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the West Virginia at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

When they beat the Cowboys nearly a month ago, the Mountaineers were 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. 

Unfortunately, they hit the tough part of their schedule with five ranked opponents and an Arkansas team that just beat the No. 1 team in the nation.

It has been a tough stretch, but they were able to finally get another win and now will look to beat an Oklahoma State team that is coming off a close 77-73 loss to TCU on Tuesday.

The loss came after they had upset rival Oklahoma on Saturday and dropped their Big 12 record to just 4-7.

The Cowboys have struggled lately losing five of their last six, but hope getting back home will help them get back in the win column and avenge an earlier season loss to West Virginia.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

West Virginia at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
