How to Watch West Virginia at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Virginia heads to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon looking to snap a two-game losing streak

West Virginia continues a brutal stretch of schedule on Saturday as it heads to Texas Tech to take on a third straight ranked team The Mountaineers have lost to No. 9 Kansas and No. 5 Baylor in back-to-back games to drop their Big 12 record to just 2-3. 

How to Watch West Virginia at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the West Virginia at Texas Tech game on fuboTV:

West Virginia was coming off a two-game winning streak that got it over .500 in the conference. But despite giving the Jayhawks and Bears good games, couldn't do enough to come away with the upsets.

Saturday afternoon they will look to reverse that trend and pick up a big road upset of a Texas Tech team coming off a big win against Iowa State on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders were able to bounce back from an upset loss to Kansas state with the win over the Cyclones. The win was their fourth in the last five games as they are now 4-2 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech has been one of the most impressive teams over the last two weeks as they have wins over Kansas, Baylor and Iowa State.

Unfortunately, they had the letdown against Kansas State, but Saturday they will look to avoid the same fate as they look to take care of a good Mountaineers team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

West Virginia at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

