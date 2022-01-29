How to Watch West Virginia vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. West Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-8
141.5 points
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. West Virginia
- The 78.4 points per game the Razorbacks score are 13.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
- The Mountaineers score an average of 68.4 points per game, the same as the Razorbacks give up.
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae paces his team in points per game (18.9), and also puts up 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 2.4 steals (seventh in the nation) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jaylin Williams totals a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's putting up 9.0 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.
- Davonte Davis leads his team in assists per game (3.6), and also registers 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Au'Diese Toney puts up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.
- Stanley Umude posts 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jalen Bridges gets the Mountaineers 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Mountaineers receive 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Sean McNeil.
- Gabe Osabuohien is the Mountaineers' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he produces 5.1 points and 1.4 assists.
- The Mountaineers receive 8.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Malik Curry.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)