Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots for three as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots for three as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. West Virginia

Arkansas vs West Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arkansas

-8

141.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. West Virginia

  • The 78.4 points per game the Razorbacks score are 13.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
  • The Mountaineers score an average of 68.4 points per game, the same as the Razorbacks give up.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae paces his team in points per game (18.9), and also puts up 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 2.4 steals (seventh in the nation) and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jaylin Williams totals a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's putting up 9.0 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.
  • Davonte Davis leads his team in assists per game (3.6), and also registers 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Au'Diese Toney puts up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.
  • Stanley Umude posts 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jalen Bridges gets the Mountaineers 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Mountaineers receive 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Sean McNeil.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is the Mountaineers' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he produces 5.1 points and 1.4 assists.
  • The Mountaineers receive 8.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Malik Curry.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

West Virginia at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Islanders

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
baseball field
International Baseball

How to Watch Venezuela vs México

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Wrestling

2 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LIU at Bryant in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy