West Virginia looks to snap a five-game losing streak on Monday night when its travels to No. 8 Baylor to take on the Bears.

West Virginia started Big 12 play with two wins in its first three and was 13-2 overall. Since then it has gone winless and is now 2-5 in the conference and 13-7 overall.

How to Watch West Virginia at Baylor in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Mountaineers have had a brutal schedule, as they played three ranked teams in a row and then played good Oklahoma and Arkansas teams. It hasn't gone well, as they have lost all five of those games.

One of those losses was a 77-68 defeat to Baylor on Jan. 18. Monday night they will look to avenge that loss and send the Bears home with a second straight loss.

Baylor was upset by Alabama on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Crimson Tide came to town and dealt the Bears their third home loss of the year.

The loss was their third in the last six games and snapped a three-game winning streak. The Bears are now 18-3 overall as they continue to fight for a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

