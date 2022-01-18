West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) will look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Baylor
- The Bears score 17.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Mountaineers allow (62.8).
- The Mountaineers average 9.1 more points per game (69) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.9).
- The Bears are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
Baylor Players to Watch
- James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.9 points and distributing 5.7 assists.
- Baylor's best rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who averages 7.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.
- The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of LJ Cryer, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Taz Sherman's points (18.9 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
- Gabe Osabuohien's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
- Sherman is the top shooter from distance for the Mountaineers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Kedrian Johnson (two steals per game) is the steal leader for West Virginia while Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Iowa State
W 77-72
Away
1/4/2022
Oklahoma
W 84-74
Home
1/8/2022
TCU
W 76-64
Away
1/11/2022
Texas Tech
L 65-62
Home
1/15/2022
Oklahoma State
L 61-54
Home
1/18/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
1/22/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/25/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/31/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
2/5/2022
Kansas
-
Away
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Youngstown State
W 82-52
Home
1/1/2022
Texas
L 74-59
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas State
W 71-68
Home
1/11/2022
Oklahoma State
W 70-60
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas
L 85-59
Away
1/18/2022
Baylor
-
Home
1/22/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/26/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/29/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/31/2022
Baylor
-
Away
2/5/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home