West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) will look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: WVU Coliseum

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Baylor

The Bears score 17.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Mountaineers allow (62.8).

The Mountaineers average 9.1 more points per game (69) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.9).

The Bears are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Baylor Players to Watch

James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.9 points and distributing 5.7 assists.

Baylor's best rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who averages 7.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of LJ Cryer, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Taz Sherman's points (18.9 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.

Gabe Osabuohien's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.

Sherman is the top shooter from distance for the Mountaineers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Kedrian Johnson (two steals per game) is the steal leader for West Virginia while Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Iowa State W 77-72 Away 1/4/2022 Oklahoma W 84-74 Home 1/8/2022 TCU W 76-64 Away 1/11/2022 Texas Tech L 65-62 Home 1/15/2022 Oklahoma State L 61-54 Home 1/18/2022 West Virginia - Away 1/22/2022 Oklahoma - Away 1/25/2022 Kansas State - Home 1/29/2022 Alabama - Away 1/31/2022 West Virginia - Home 2/5/2022 Kansas - Away

