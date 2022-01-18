West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) will look to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Baylor

  • The Bears score 17.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Mountaineers allow (62.8).
  • The Mountaineers average 9.1 more points per game (69) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (59.9).
  • The Bears are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • James Akinjo leads the Bears in points and assists per game, scoring 13.9 points and distributing 5.7 assists.
  • Baylor's best rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who averages 7.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.
  • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of LJ Cryer, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Baylor steals leader is Akinjo, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Flo Thamba, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Taz Sherman's points (18.9 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
  • Sherman is the top shooter from distance for the Mountaineers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Kedrian Johnson (two steals per game) is the steal leader for West Virginia while Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Iowa State

W 77-72

Away

1/4/2022

Oklahoma

W 84-74

Home

1/8/2022

TCU

W 76-64

Away

1/11/2022

Texas Tech

L 65-62

Home

1/15/2022

Oklahoma State

L 61-54

Home

1/18/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

1/22/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

1/25/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/31/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/5/2022

Kansas

-

Away

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Youngstown State

W 82-52

Home

1/1/2022

Texas

L 74-59

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas State

W 71-68

Home

1/11/2022

Oklahoma State

W 70-60

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas

L 85-59

Away

1/18/2022

Baylor

-

Home

1/22/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

1/26/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

1/29/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/31/2022

Baylor

-

Away

2/5/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Baylor at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 minutes ago
Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 hours ago
Chelsea
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

2 hours ago
soccer fans
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch FC Aberdeen vs. Glasgow Rangers

2 hours ago
Juventus
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus FC at Sampdoria

2 hours ago
paolo-banchero
SI Guide

Duke Hits the Road for ACC Clash With Florida State

2 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund
Copa de Alemania

How to Watch St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy