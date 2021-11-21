West Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (4-1) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Clemson

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Clemson

    • Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers recorded were 15.4 more points than the Tigers gave up (61.9).
    • The Tigers' 64.9 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers allowed.
    • Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
    • The Tigers shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and distributed 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Derek Culver grabbed an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game last season.
    • Sean McNeil hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • McBride averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Culver compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall records 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Clemson's assist leader is Nick Honor with 4.2 per game. He also scores 12.0 points per game and tacks on 1.4 rebounds per game.
    • Al-Amir Dawes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Clemson's leader in steals is Honor (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.4 per game).

    West Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oakland

    W 60-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 74-59

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Elon

    W 87-68

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Marquette

    L 82-71

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 64-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Wofford

    W 76-68

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bryant

    W 93-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Temple

    W 75-48

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 68-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_12318705
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: United States at Canada

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17164992
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Chiefs

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167611
    NFL

    How to Watch Cardinals at Seahawks

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson (15) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) celebrates his sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. Packers15 11
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy