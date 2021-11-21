West Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (4-1) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Clemson
- Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers recorded were 15.4 more points than the Tigers gave up (61.9).
- The Tigers' 64.9 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers allowed.
- Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.
- The Tigers shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and distributed 4.9 assists per game last season.
- Derek Culver grabbed an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game last season.
- Sean McNeil hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- McBride averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Culver compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall records 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Clemson's assist leader is Nick Honor with 4.2 per game. He also scores 12.0 points per game and tacks on 1.4 rebounds per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Clemson's leader in steals is Honor (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.4 per game).
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oakland
W 60-53
Home
11/12/2021
Pittsburgh
W 74-59
Home
11/18/2021
Elon
W 87-68
Home
11/19/2021
Marquette
L 82-71
Home
11/21/2021
Clemson
-
Home
11/26/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
11/30/2021
Bellarmine
-
Home
12/4/2021
Radford
-
Home
12/8/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/12/2021
Kent State
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Presbyterian
W 64-53
Home
11/12/2021
Wofford
W 76-68
Home
11/15/2021
Bryant
W 93-70
Home
11/18/2021
Temple
W 75-48
Away
11/19/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 68-65
Home
11/21/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
11/26/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
11/30/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
