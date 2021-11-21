West Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (4-1) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) at TD Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Clemson

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: TD Arena

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Clemson

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers recorded were 15.4 more points than the Tigers gave up (61.9).

The Tigers' 64.9 points per game last year were 7.1 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers allowed.

Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.

The Tigers shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and distributed 4.9 assists per game last season.

Derek Culver grabbed an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game last season.

Sean McNeil hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

McBride averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Culver compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall records 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Clemson's assist leader is Nick Honor with 4.2 per game. He also scores 12.0 points per game and tacks on 1.4 rebounds per game.

Al-Amir Dawes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Clemson's leader in steals is Honor (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.4 per game).

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Oakland W 60-53 Home 11/12/2021 Pittsburgh W 74-59 Home 11/18/2021 Elon W 87-68 Home 11/19/2021 Marquette L 82-71 Home 11/21/2021 Clemson - Home 11/26/2021 Eastern Kentucky - Home 11/30/2021 Bellarmine - Home 12/4/2021 Radford - Home 12/8/2021 UConn - Home 12/12/2021 Kent State - Home

Clemson Schedule