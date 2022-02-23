West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa State vs West Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa State

-5.5

132.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

  • The Cyclones average 67.6 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 67.4 the Mountaineers allow.
  • The Mountaineers score an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 61.6 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Cyclones have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Izaiah Brockington is tops on the Cyclones with 17.3 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.
  • Tyrese Hunter leads the Cyclones at 4.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 11.0 points.
  • Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 9.4 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
  • George Conditt IV averages 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 67.1% from the field.
  • Aljaz Kunc posts 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jalen Bridges is averaging 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
  • Sean McNeil is posting 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
  • Gabe Osabuohien leads the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.7 per game), and averages 4.4 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Malik Curry is posting 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

West Virginia at Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

