West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa State
-5.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. West Virginia
- The Cyclones average 67.6 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 67.4 the Mountaineers allow.
- The Mountaineers score an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 61.6 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cyclones have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington is tops on the Cyclones with 17.3 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.
- Tyrese Hunter leads the Cyclones at 4.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 11.0 points.
- Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 9.4 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
- George Conditt IV averages 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 67.1% from the field.
- Aljaz Kunc posts 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jalen Bridges is averaging 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Sean McNeil is posting 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Gabe Osabuohien leads the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.7 per game), and averages 4.4 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Malik Curry is posting 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor.
