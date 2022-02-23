West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 5-9 Big 12) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -5.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

The Cyclones average 67.6 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 67.4 the Mountaineers allow.

The Mountaineers score an average of 67.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 61.6 the Cyclones allow to opponents.

This season, the Cyclones have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Izaiah Brockington is tops on the Cyclones with 17.3 points per contest and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.

Tyrese Hunter leads the Cyclones at 4.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 11.0 points.

Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 9.4 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

George Conditt IV averages 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 67.1% from the field.

Aljaz Kunc posts 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch