West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kansas
-11.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Kansas vs. West Virginia
- The 81.7 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 20.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (61.3).
- The Mountaineers average only 2.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (66.8).
- The Jayhawks are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Christian Braun is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.2), and also puts up 16.1 points and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Ochai Agbaji is tops on his squad in points per contest (20.6), and also averages 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- David McCormack is putting up 8.1 points, 0.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
- Remy Martin is averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
- Dajuan Harris is tops on the Jayhawks at 3.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.1 rebounds and 4.9 points.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- The Mountaineers get 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Sean McNeil.
- The Mountaineers receive 8.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jalen Bridges.
- Gabe Osabuohien is posting a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 4.7 points and 1.6 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Mountaineers get 5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Kedrian Johnson.
