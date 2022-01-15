West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kansas -11.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas vs. West Virginia

The 81.7 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 20.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (61.3).

The Mountaineers average only 2.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (66.8).

The Jayhawks are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Kansas Players to Watch

Christian Braun is tops on his team in rebounds per game (6.2), and also puts up 16.1 points and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji is tops on his squad in points per contest (20.6), and also averages 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

David McCormack is putting up 8.1 points, 0.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Remy Martin is averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Dajuan Harris is tops on the Jayhawks at 3.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.1 rebounds and 4.9 points.

West Virginia Players to Watch