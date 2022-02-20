West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big 12 opponents square off when the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) at WVU Coliseum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kansas
- The Jayhawks record 79.5 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 66.9 the Mountaineers give up.
- The Mountaineers' 68.3 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 68.0 the Jayhawks give up.
- The Jayhawks are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
Kansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Jalen Wilson is Kansas' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.1 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
- Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Harris and Christian Braun lead Kansas on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Taz Sherman's points (18.6 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
- Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.8 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
- Sherman knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
- West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan with 1.2 per game.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Iowa State
W 70-61
Away
2/5/2022
Baylor
W 83-59
Home
2/7/2022
Texas
L 79-76
Away
2/12/2022
Oklahoma
W 71-69
Home
2/14/2022
Oklahoma State
W 76-62
Home
2/19/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
2/22/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Baylor
-
Away
3/1/2022
TCU
-
Away
3/3/2022
TCU
-
Home
3/5/2022
Texas
-
Home
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/31/2022
Baylor
L 81-77
Away
2/5/2022
Texas Tech
L 60-53
Home
2/8/2022
Iowa State
W 79-63
Home
2/12/2022
Oklahoma State
L 81-58
Away
2/14/2022
Kansas State
L 78-73
Away
2/19/2022
Kansas
-
Home
2/21/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/23/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Texas
-
Home
3/1/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
3/5/2022
TCU
-
Home
