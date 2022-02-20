West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 opponents square off when the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) at WVU Coliseum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kansas

  • The Jayhawks record 79.5 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 66.9 the Mountaineers give up.
  • The Mountaineers' 68.3 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 68.0 the Jayhawks give up.
  • The Jayhawks are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Jalen Wilson is Kansas' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.1 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
  • Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Harris and Christian Braun lead Kansas on the defensive end, with Harris leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Braun in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Taz Sherman's points (18.6 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 4.8 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
  • Sherman knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
  • West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan with 1.2 per game.

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Iowa State

W 70-61

Away

2/5/2022

Baylor

W 83-59

Home

2/7/2022

Texas

L 79-76

Away

2/12/2022

Oklahoma

W 71-69

Home

2/14/2022

Oklahoma State

W 76-62

Home

2/19/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

2/22/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/26/2022

Baylor

-

Away

3/1/2022

TCU

-

Away

3/3/2022

TCU

-

Home

3/5/2022

Texas

-

Home

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/31/2022

Baylor

L 81-77

Away

2/5/2022

Texas Tech

L 60-53

Home

2/8/2022

Iowa State

W 79-63

Home

2/12/2022

Oklahoma State

L 81-58

Away

2/14/2022

Kansas State

L 78-73

Away

2/19/2022

Kansas

-

Home

2/21/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/23/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Texas

-

Home

3/1/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

3/5/2022

TCU

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Kansas at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
