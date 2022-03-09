How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Omaja Gibson (left) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kansas State -1.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

The Wildcats score only 0.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Mountaineers give up (68.5).

The Mountaineers average just 1.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (67.3).

This season, the Wildcats have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

The Mountaineers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have given up to their opponents.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Mark Smith puts up a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.5 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Nijel Pack leads his squad in points per game (17.4), and also averages 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Markquis Nowell leads the Wildcats at 5.1 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 12.6 points.

Mike McGuirl posts 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Selton Miguel posts 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.6% from the field.

West Virginia Players to Watch