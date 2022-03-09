Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Omaja Gibson (left) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Kansas State vs West Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kansas State

-1.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

  • The Wildcats score only 0.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Mountaineers give up (68.5).
  • The Mountaineers average just 1.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (67.3).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Mountaineers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have given up to their opponents.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Mark Smith puts up a team-best 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.5 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nijel Pack leads his squad in points per game (17.4), and also averages 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Markquis Nowell leads the Wildcats at 5.1 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 12.6 points.
  • Mike McGuirl posts 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Selton Miguel posts 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.6% from the field.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers get 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jalen Bridges.
  • Sean McNeil is averaging 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is the Mountaineers' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he produces 5.0 points and 1.6 assists.
  • Malik Curry is averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
