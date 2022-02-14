Kansas State hosts West Virginia on Monday night looking to build off its win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Kansas State returns home Monday after beating Iowa State in overtime on the road. The Wildcats won for the third time in four games, but it wasn't easy, as they needed extra time to fend off the pesky Cyclones.

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The win improved their Big 12 record to 5-7 and has them 13-11 overall. The Wildcats have improved this year, but have failed to find any consistency.

Monday night they will look to start a big late season push as they try and avenge a 71-68 loss to West Virginia back on Jan. 8.

The Mountaineers will be playing their second straight road game hoping that this one goes better than the first. They went to Oklahoma State on Saturday and lost 81-58.

The loss was West Virginia's eighth in its last nine games. It has been a tough stretch for the Mountaineers, as they had started the year 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

Now they are just 14-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play and are needing to make a late season push if they want to have a shot at making the NCAA tournament.

