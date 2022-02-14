Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas State hosts West Virginia on Monday night looking to build off its win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Kansas State returns home Monday after beating Iowa State in overtime on the road. The Wildcats won for the third time in four games, but it wasn't easy, as they needed extra time to fend off the pesky Cyclones.

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the West Virginia at Kansas State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their Big 12 record to 5-7 and has them 13-11 overall. The Wildcats have improved this year, but have failed to find any consistency.

Monday night they will look to start a big late season push as they try and avenge a 71-68 loss to West Virginia back on Jan. 8.

The Mountaineers will be playing their second straight road game hoping that this one goes better than the first. They went to Oklahoma State on Saturday and lost 81-58.

The loss was West Virginia's eighth in its last nine games. It has been a tough stretch for the Mountaineers, as they had started the year 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

Now they are just 14-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play and are needing to make a late season push if they want to have a shot at making the NCAA tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

West Virginia at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) blocks the shot fo Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

3 minutes ago
USATSI_15669756
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Auburn

3 minutes ago
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Coppin State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech

3 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State

3 minutes ago
USATSI_12310244
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

3 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Bucknell at Lehigh

3 minutes ago
Montevideo Wanderers Corinthians
Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Cerro Largo

2 hours ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Nueva Chicago vs. Ferro

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy