West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kent State

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kent State

    • The Mountaineers score 70.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 59.0 the Golden Flashes give up.
    • The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 61.9 the Mountaineers allow.
    • The Mountaineers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.3% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Mountaineers is Taz Sherman, who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
    • Jalen Bridges is West Virginia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game.
    • Sherman leads the Mountaineers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Kedrian Johnson and Dimon Carrigan lead West Virginia on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Carrigan in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Sincere Carry's points (14.8 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.
    • Malique Jacobs grabs 7.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Giovanni Santiago is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Flashes with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Kent State's leader in steals is Santiago (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton (1.5 per game).

    West Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Clemson

    W 66-59

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-77

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 74-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Radford

    W 67-51

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UConn

    W 56-53

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UAB

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Youngstown State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Texas

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    TCU

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    Kent State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    George Washington

    W 77-69

    Away

    11/24/2021

    East Tennessee State

    L 57-51

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Point Park

    W 107-41

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Towson

    L 73-58

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 69-52

    Home

    12/12/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Kent State at West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants vs. Chargers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kent State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NJIT vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    soccer fans
    Copa do Brazil Soccer

    How to Watch Copa do Brasil Final: CA Paranaense at CA Mineiro

    31 minutes ago
    villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Baylor

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy