West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Kent State
- The Mountaineers score 70.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 59.0 the Golden Flashes give up.
- The Golden Flashes score an average of 72.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 61.9 the Mountaineers allow.
- The Mountaineers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.3% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Mountaineers is Taz Sherman, who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
- Jalen Bridges is West Virginia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game.
- Sherman leads the Mountaineers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kedrian Johnson and Dimon Carrigan lead West Virginia on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Carrigan in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Sincere Carry's points (14.8 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.
- Malique Jacobs grabs 7.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard.
- Giovanni Santiago is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Flashes with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Kent State's leader in steals is Santiago (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton (1.5 per game).
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Clemson
W 66-59
Home
11/26/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-77
Home
11/30/2021
Bellarmine
W 74-55
Home
12/4/2021
Radford
W 67-51
Home
12/8/2021
UConn
W 56-53
Home
12/12/2021
Kent State
-
Home
12/18/2021
UAB
-
Away
12/22/2021
Youngstown State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Texas
-
Away
1/3/2022
TCU
-
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
George Washington
W 77-69
Away
11/24/2021
East Tennessee State
L 57-51
Away
11/30/2021
Point Park
W 107-41
Home
12/6/2021
Towson
L 73-58
Home
12/9/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 69-52
Home
12/12/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
12/19/2021
Southern
-
Home
12/21/2021
Cleveland State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
1/1/2022
Toledo
-
Home
1/4/2022
Ball State
-
Away