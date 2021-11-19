Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Marquette

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Arena

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Marquette

Last year, the Mountaineers put up 77.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers gave up.

Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.

The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.

Derek Culver grabbed 9.4 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.

Sean McNeil hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

McBride averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Culver collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

D.J. Carton put up 13.0 points per game last season to go with 3.4 assists.

Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.

Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.

Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Oakland W 60-53 Home 11/12/2021 Pittsburgh W 74-59 Home 11/18/2021 Elon W 87-68 Home 11/19/2021 Marquette - Home 11/26/2021 Eastern Kentucky - Home 11/30/2021 Bellarmine - Home 12/4/2021 Radford - Home 12/8/2021 UConn - Home 12/12/2021 Kent State - Home

Marquette Schedule