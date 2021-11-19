Publish date:
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row.
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Marquette
- Last year, the Mountaineers put up 77.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers gave up.
- Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
- The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.
- Derek Culver grabbed 9.4 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Sean McNeil hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- McBride averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Culver collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton put up 13.0 points per game last season to go with 3.4 assists.
- Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
- Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oakland
W 60-53
Home
11/12/2021
Pittsburgh
W 74-59
Home
11/18/2021
Elon
W 87-68
Home
11/19/2021
Marquette
-
Home
11/26/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
11/30/2021
Bellarmine
-
Home
12/4/2021
Radford
-
Home
12/8/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/12/2021
Kent State
-
Home
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 88-77
Home
11/12/2021
New Hampshire
W 75-70
Home
11/15/2021
Illinois
W 67-66
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
W 78-72
Away
11/19/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home
