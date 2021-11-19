Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Marquette

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Marquette

    • Last year, the Mountaineers put up 77.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed.
    • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers gave up.
    • Last season, the Mountaineers had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Derek Culver grabbed 9.4 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
    • Sean McNeil hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • McBride averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Culver collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton put up 13.0 points per game last season to go with 3.4 assists.
    • Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
    • Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

    West Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oakland

    W 60-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 74-59

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Elon

    W 87-68

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 88-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 78-72

    Away

    11/19/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

