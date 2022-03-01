Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners battle it out in conference play on Tuesday.

With the college basketball season coming to a close and the conference tournaments about to start, West Virginia (14-15) and Oklahoma (15-14) look to end the season on a high note. Neither team had the season they were hoping for, but they have the opportunity to end strong and over .500 for the season. 

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream West Virginia vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners won their last game against Oklahoma State, 66-62, with a balanced attack of five players in double-figures.

In their first game this season, the Sooners won 72-62 behind a strong first half and 21 points from Tanner Groves. The Sooners were very efficient, shooting 51% from the field and 58% from two for the game as a team.

The Mountaineers got 17 points off the bench from Gabe Osabuohien on 5-for-6 shooting. He was the only effective offense for the team. The rest of the team combined to go 15-for-47 from the field.

With only two games left on the schedule, the Sooners are looking to win and finish the season above .500 overall and with six or seven wins in conference. On the other side for the Mountaineers, they can finish over .500 with two wins to close out the season.

There is a lot on the line for both teams in the conference and for their pride as the season comes to a close.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

West Virginia at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

