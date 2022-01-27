Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The Sooners have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

The Mountaineers average 68.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners allow.

The Sooners' 70.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 64.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

This season, the Mountaineers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.

The Sooners' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

West Virginia Players to Watch

The Mountaineers leader in points and assists is Taz Sherman, who puts up 18.9 points per game to go with 2.6 assists.

Gabe Osabuohien leads West Virginia in rebounding, pulling down 5.8 boards per game while also scoring 4.4 points a contest.

Sherman leads the Mountaineers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kedrian Johnson is West Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Isaiah Cottrell leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Umoja Gibson is at the top of the Sooners scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also collects 2.1 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists per game.

The Oklahoma leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Hill with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).

Gibson makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.

Goldwire (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Hill (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Kansas State W 71-68 Home 1/11/2022 Oklahoma State W 70-60 Home 1/15/2022 Kansas L 85-59 Away 1/18/2022 Baylor L 77-68 Home 1/22/2022 Texas Tech L 78-65 Away 1/26/2022 Oklahoma - Home 1/29/2022 Arkansas - Away 1/31/2022 Baylor - Away 2/5/2022 Texas Tech - Home 2/8/2022 Iowa State - Home 2/12/2022 Oklahoma State - Away

Oklahoma Schedule