Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The Sooners have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

  • The Mountaineers average 68.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners allow.
  • The Sooners' 70.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 64.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Mountaineers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.
  • The Sooners' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers leader in points and assists is Taz Sherman, who puts up 18.9 points per game to go with 2.6 assists.
  • Gabe Osabuohien leads West Virginia in rebounding, pulling down 5.8 boards per game while also scoring 4.4 points a contest.
  • Sherman leads the Mountaineers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Kedrian Johnson is West Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Isaiah Cottrell leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Umoja Gibson is at the top of the Sooners scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also collects 2.1 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists per game.
  • The Oklahoma leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Hill with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).
  • Gibson makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.
  • Goldwire (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Hill (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Kansas State

W 71-68

Home

1/11/2022

Oklahoma State

W 70-60

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas

L 85-59

Away

1/18/2022

Baylor

L 77-68

Home

1/22/2022

Texas Tech

L 78-65

Away

1/26/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

1/29/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/31/2022

Baylor

-

Away

2/5/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

2/8/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Iowa State

W 79-66

Home

1/11/2022

Texas

L 66-52

Away

1/15/2022

TCU

L 59-58

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas

L 67-64

Home

1/22/2022

Baylor

L 65-51

Home

1/26/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/31/2022

TCU

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

2/9/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

2/12/2022

Kansas

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Oklahoma at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
tulsa
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulsa at Tulane

2 minutes ago
Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina State at Notre Dame

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17535147
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17549607
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU

2 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy