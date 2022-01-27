How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The Sooners have lost four games in a row.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma
- The Mountaineers average 68.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners allow.
- The Sooners' 70.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 64.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Mountaineers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.
- The Sooners' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
West Virginia Players to Watch
- The Mountaineers leader in points and assists is Taz Sherman, who puts up 18.9 points per game to go with 2.6 assists.
- Gabe Osabuohien leads West Virginia in rebounding, pulling down 5.8 boards per game while also scoring 4.4 points a contest.
- Sherman leads the Mountaineers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kedrian Johnson is West Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Isaiah Cottrell leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Umoja Gibson is at the top of the Sooners scoring leaderboard with 12.4 points per game. He also collects 2.1 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists per game.
- The Oklahoma leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Hill with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).
- Gibson makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.
- Goldwire (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Hill (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Kansas State
W 71-68
Home
1/11/2022
Oklahoma State
W 70-60
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas
L 85-59
Away
1/18/2022
Baylor
L 77-68
Home
1/22/2022
Texas Tech
L 78-65
Away
1/26/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/29/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/31/2022
Baylor
-
Away
2/5/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
2/8/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Iowa State
W 79-66
Home
1/11/2022
Texas
L 66-52
Away
1/15/2022
TCU
L 59-58
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas
L 67-64
Home
1/22/2022
Baylor
L 65-51
Home
1/26/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/31/2022
TCU
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
2/9/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
2/12/2022
Kansas
-
Away