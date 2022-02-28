How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) hope to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

The 68.4 points per game the Sooners score are the same as the Mountaineers give up.

The Mountaineers score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Sooners allow.

The Sooners make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

The Mountaineers have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves averages 12.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 53.7% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goldwire leads his squad in assists per contest (3.4), and also posts 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jalen Hill is tops on the Sooners at 6.0 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 9.0 points.

Umoja Gibson posts 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Elijah Harkless puts up 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

West Virginia Players to Watch