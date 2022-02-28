Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) hope to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

  • The 68.4 points per game the Sooners score are the same as the Mountaineers give up.
  • The Mountaineers score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Sooners allow.
  • The Sooners make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • The Mountaineers have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves averages 12.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 53.7% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jordan Goldwire leads his squad in assists per contest (3.4), and also posts 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Hill is tops on the Sooners at 6.0 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 9.0 points.
  • Umoja Gibson posts 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Elijah Harkless puts up 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers get 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jalen Bridges.
  • Sean McNeil gives the Mountaineers 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is No. 1 on the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.5 per game), and puts up 5.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • The Mountaineers get 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Malik Curry.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

West Virginia at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

