How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) hope to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia
- The 68.4 points per game the Sooners score are the same as the Mountaineers give up.
- The Mountaineers score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Sooners allow.
- The Sooners make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- The Mountaineers have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves averages 12.1 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.4 rebounds, shooting 53.7% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goldwire leads his squad in assists per contest (3.4), and also posts 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jalen Hill is tops on the Sooners at 6.0 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 9.0 points.
- Umoja Gibson posts 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Elijah Harkless puts up 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- The Mountaineers get 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Jalen Bridges.
- Sean McNeil gives the Mountaineers 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Gabe Osabuohien is No. 1 on the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.5 per game), and puts up 5.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Mountaineers get 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Malik Curry.
How To Watch
March
1
2022
West Virginia at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)