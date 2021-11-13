Publish date:
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
- Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers averaged were 7.2 more points than the Panthers allowed (70.1).
- The Panthers scored an average of 71.2 points per game last year, only 0.8 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers gave up to opponents.
- The Mountaineers made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Panthers shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.
- Derek Culver grabbed an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game last season.
- Sean McNeil knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- McBride averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Culver compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Justin Champagnie accumulated 17.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Xavier Johnson averaged 5.7 assists per game while also scoring 14.2 points per contest.
- Ithiel Horton hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Johnson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Champagnie collected 1.2 blocks per contest.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oakland
W 60-53
Home
11/12/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
11/18/2021
Elon
-
Home
11/26/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
11/30/2021
Bellarmine
-
Home
12/4/2021
Radford
-
Home
12/8/2021
UConn
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Citadel
L 78-63
Home
11/12/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
11/16/2021
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
11/19/2021
Towson
-
Home
11/24/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
11/27/2021
UMBC
-
Home
11/30/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Pittsburgh at West Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)