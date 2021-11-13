Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers former basketball player and current New York Knick player Miles McBride (left) reacts to a touchdown with former teammates during the first quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers former basketball player and current New York Knick player Miles McBride (left) reacts to a touchdown with former teammates during the first quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) go up against the Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

    • Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers averaged were 7.2 more points than the Panthers allowed (70.1).
    • The Panthers scored an average of 71.2 points per game last year, only 0.8 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers gave up to opponents.
    • The Mountaineers made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
    • The Panthers shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Miles McBride scored 15.8 points and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Derek Culver grabbed an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game last season.
    • Sean McNeil knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • McBride averaged 1.9 takeaways per game, while Culver compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Justin Champagnie accumulated 17.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Xavier Johnson averaged 5.7 assists per game while also scoring 14.2 points per contest.
    • Ithiel Horton hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Johnson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Champagnie collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    West Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oakland

    W 60-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Citadel

    L 78-63

    Home

    11/12/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Pittsburgh at West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15702833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16910186
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Jamaica

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13945359
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17135317
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Warriors

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17126547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy