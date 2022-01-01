Skip to main content
    How to Watch West Virginia at Texas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    West Virginia goes for its ninth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Texas for its Big 12 opener
    West Virginia enters Big 12 play red-hot as it has won eight straight and is 11-1 on the season. The Mountaineers had their Big 12 opener against TCU postponed and now travel to Texas for their first conference game.

    How to Watch West Virginia at Texas in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the West Virginia at Texas game on fuboTV:

    West Virginia's only loss of the season was against Marquette in its fourth game of the year, but have since gone on a run that has included wins against Clemson and UConn.

    Saturday afternoon they will look to win its ninth straight against a Texas team that has won four straight since a four point loss to Seton Hall.

    The Longhorns loss to the Pirates was just their second of the year as they have started 10-2 in Chris Beard's first season as head coach.

    Texas has played well, but have lost its two toughest games on their schedule this year.

    Saturday they will look to beat a very good West Virginia team and start Big 12 play off with a big win. 

