West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Mountaineers have won eight games in a row.
How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas vs. West Virginia
- The Longhorns average 72.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 59.8 the Mountaineers allow.
- The Mountaineers average 19.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (51.3).
- This season, the Longhorns have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Mountaineers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 39.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen paces his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (6.4) per game, and also averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tre Mitchell averages 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.2% from the field.
- Andrew Jones averages 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Carr is tops on the Longhorns at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 1.6 rebounds and 8.6 points.
- Courtney Ramey is averaging 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Sean McNeil is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Jalen Bridges paces the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 7.3 points and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Mountaineers receive 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Gabe Osabuohien.
- Kedrian Johnson is averaging 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.
