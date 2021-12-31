West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Mountaineers have won eight games in a row.

    How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

    Key Stats for Texas vs. West Virginia

    • The Longhorns average 72.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 59.8 the Mountaineers allow.
    • The Mountaineers average 19.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (51.3).
    • This season, the Longhorns have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Mountaineers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 39.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Timmy Allen paces his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (6.4) per game, and also averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Tre Mitchell averages 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.2% from the field.
    • Andrew Jones averages 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Marcus Carr is tops on the Longhorns at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 1.6 rebounds and 8.6 points.
    • Courtney Ramey is averaging 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Sean McNeil is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
    • Jalen Bridges paces the Mountaineers in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 7.3 points and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • The Mountaineers receive 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Gabe Osabuohien.
    • Kedrian Johnson is averaging 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    West Virginia at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    12:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
