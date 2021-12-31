West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Mountaineers have won eight games in a row.

How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Key Stats for Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns average 72.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 59.8 the Mountaineers allow.

The Mountaineers average 19.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (51.3).

This season, the Longhorns have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

The Mountaineers are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 39.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen paces his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (6.4) per game, and also averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tre Mitchell averages 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Andrew Jones averages 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Carr is tops on the Longhorns at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 1.6 rebounds and 8.6 points.

Courtney Ramey is averaging 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch