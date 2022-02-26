Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots over Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at WVU Coliseum.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: WVU Coliseum

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Texas

The Longhorns put up 68.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 68.0 the Mountaineers allow.

The Mountaineers score an average of 68.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58.0 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

Texas Players to Watch

The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.9 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.

Marcus Carr is Texas' best passer, distributing 3.4 assists per game while scoring 11.0 PPG.

The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Bishop, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman averages enough points (18.5 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 5.0 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Sherman hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan (1.2 per game).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Kansas W 79-76 Home 2/12/2022 Baylor L 80-63 Away 2/15/2022 Oklahoma W 80-78 Away 2/19/2022 Texas Tech L 61-55 Home 2/23/2022 TCU W 75-66 Home 2/26/2022 West Virginia - Away 2/28/2022 Baylor - Home 3/5/2022 Kansas - Away

West Virginia Schedule