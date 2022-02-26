Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots over Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at WVU Coliseum.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Texas

  • The Longhorns put up 68.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 68.0 the Mountaineers allow.
  • The Mountaineers score an average of 68.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58.0 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

Texas Players to Watch

  • The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.9 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.
  • Marcus Carr is Texas' best passer, distributing 3.4 assists per game while scoring 11.0 PPG.
  • The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Bishop, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman averages enough points (18.5 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 5.0 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
  • Sherman hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
  • West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan (1.2 per game).

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Kansas

W 79-76

Home

2/12/2022

Baylor

L 80-63

Away

2/15/2022

Oklahoma

W 80-78

Away

2/19/2022

Texas Tech

L 61-55

Home

2/23/2022

TCU

W 75-66

Home

2/26/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

2/28/2022

Baylor

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas

-

Away

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Oklahoma State

L 81-58

Away

2/14/2022

Kansas State

L 78-73

Away

2/19/2022

Kansas

L 71-58

Home

2/21/2022

TCU

L 77-67

Away

2/23/2022

Iowa State

L 84-81

Away

2/26/2022

Texas

-

Home

3/1/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

3/5/2022

TCU

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Texas at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

