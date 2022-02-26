How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at WVU Coliseum.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Texas
- The Longhorns put up 68.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 68.0 the Mountaineers allow.
- The Mountaineers score an average of 68.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58.0 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
Texas Players to Watch
- The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.9 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Carr is Texas' best passer, distributing 3.4 assists per game while scoring 11.0 PPG.
- The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Bishop, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman averages enough points (18.5 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 5.0 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
- Sherman hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
- West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan (1.2 per game).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Kansas
W 79-76
Home
2/12/2022
Baylor
L 80-63
Away
2/15/2022
Oklahoma
W 80-78
Away
2/19/2022
Texas Tech
L 61-55
Home
2/23/2022
TCU
W 75-66
Home
2/26/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
2/28/2022
Baylor
-
Home
3/5/2022
Kansas
-
Away
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Oklahoma State
L 81-58
Away
2/14/2022
Kansas State
L 78-73
Away
2/19/2022
Kansas
L 71-58
Home
2/21/2022
TCU
L 77-67
Away
2/23/2022
Iowa State
L 84-81
Away
2/26/2022
Texas
-
Home
3/1/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
3/5/2022
TCU
-
Home
