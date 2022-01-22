How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -7.5 129.5 points

The Red Raiders record 10.1 more points per game (73.7) than the Mountaineers give up (63.6).

The Mountaineers score 10.2 more points per game (68.9) than the Red Raiders give up (58.7).

This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

The Mountaineers are shooting 42.7% from the field, five% higher than the 37.7% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams puts up a team-best 12.6 points per game. He is also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 52% from the floor.

Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders at 2.9 assists per game, while also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 9.8 points.

Davion Warren averages 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor.

Kevin Obanor is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (4.9), and also averages 9.5 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Adonis Arms is putting up 8.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch