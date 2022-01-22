Skip to main content

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas Tech

-7.5

129.5 points

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

  • The Red Raiders record 10.1 more points per game (73.7) than the Mountaineers give up (63.6).
  • The Mountaineers score 10.2 more points per game (68.9) than the Red Raiders give up (58.7).
  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Mountaineers are shooting 42.7% from the field, five% higher than the 37.7% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams puts up a team-best 12.6 points per game. He is also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 52% from the floor.
  • Kevin McCullar leads the Red Raiders at 2.9 assists per game, while also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 9.8 points.
  • Davion Warren averages 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor.
  • Kevin Obanor is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (4.9), and also averages 9.5 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Adonis Arms is putting up 8.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers receive 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Sean McNeil.
  • Jalen Bridges gets the Mountaineers 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is the Mountaineers' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he puts up 4.6 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Malik Curry gets the Mountaineers 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

West Virginia at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
