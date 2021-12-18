Skip to main content
    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    West Virginia goes for its seventh straight win on Saturday when it travels to UAB to take on the Blazers
    West Virginia goes on the road looking to stay hot after coming off six straight wins including a big 59-53 victory over UConn a week and a half ago.

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    The Mountaineers are currently 9-1 on the year, with their only loss coming to Marquette back on November 19th. Since then they have been playing great basketball as they try and crack to the top 25.

    Saturday they travel to UAB looking to beat a Blazers team that has won four straight.

    UAB has been a pleasant surprise this year as it has started the season 9-2. They have rolled off four straight wins since losing to San Francisco 63-61. The loss to the Dons was the second time it lost by three or fewer points as they are just a possession away from winning both games and being undefeated.

    Both teams are playing great basketball and UAB is looking for a big time win to help build its tournament resume.

    West Virginia is looking to keep the Blazers from getting that win as the Mountaineers go for their seventh straight win.

