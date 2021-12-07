West Virginia vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch West Virginia vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The Huskies have won three games in a row.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. UConn
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. UConn
- The Mountaineers put up 72.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 62.6 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies score an average of 85.9 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 63.0 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Mountaineers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 37.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Huskies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Taz Sherman leads the Mountaineers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.0 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
- Jalen Bridges is West Virginia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game.
- The Mountaineers get the most three-point shooting production out of Sherman, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- Kedrian Johnson and Dimon Carrigan lead West Virginia on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Carrigan in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
UConn Players to Watch
- R.J. Cole scores 16.3 points and adds 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Andre Jackson's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UConn rebounding leaderboard.
- Cole is consistent from deep and leads the Huskies with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Cole (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Marquette
L 82-71
Home
11/21/2021
Clemson
W 66-59
Home
11/26/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-77
Home
11/30/2021
Bellarmine
W 74-55
Home
12/4/2021
Radford
W 67-51
Home
12/8/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/12/2021
Kent State
-
Home
12/18/2021
UAB
-
Away
12/22/2021
Youngstown State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Texas
-
Away
1/3/2022
TCU
-
Away
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Auburn
W 115-109
Away
11/25/2021
Michigan State
L 64-60
Away
11/26/2021
VCU
W 70-63
Home
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 72-63
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
W 88-59
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
-
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/28/2021
Xavier
-
Away
1/1/2022
Butler
-
Home