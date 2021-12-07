West Virginia vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The Huskies have won three games in a row.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. UConn

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: WVU Coliseum

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. UConn

The Mountaineers put up 72.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 62.6 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies score an average of 85.9 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 63.0 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

This season, the Mountaineers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 37.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

The Huskies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Taz Sherman leads the Mountaineers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.0 points and distributing 3.3 assists.

Jalen Bridges is West Virginia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game.

The Mountaineers get the most three-point shooting production out of Sherman, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

Kedrian Johnson and Dimon Carrigan lead West Virginia on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Carrigan in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

UConn Players to Watch

R.J. Cole scores 16.3 points and adds 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards for those statistics.

Andre Jackson's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UConn rebounding leaderboard.

Cole is consistent from deep and leads the Huskies with 2.0 made threes per game.

Cole (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Marquette L 82-71 Home 11/21/2021 Clemson W 66-59 Home 11/26/2021 Eastern Kentucky W 80-77 Home 11/30/2021 Bellarmine W 74-55 Home 12/4/2021 Radford W 67-51 Home 12/8/2021 UConn - Home 12/12/2021 Kent State - Home 12/18/2021 UAB - Away 12/22/2021 Youngstown State - Home 1/1/2022 Texas - Away 1/3/2022 TCU - Away

UConn Schedule