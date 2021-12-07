West Virginia vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch West Virginia vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 15 UConn Huskies (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The Huskies have won three games in a row.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. UConn

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. UConn

    • The Mountaineers put up 72.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 62.6 the Huskies give up.
    • The Huskies score an average of 85.9 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 63.0 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Mountaineers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 37.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Huskies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Taz Sherman leads the Mountaineers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.0 points and distributing 3.3 assists.
    • Jalen Bridges is West Virginia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game.
    • The Mountaineers get the most three-point shooting production out of Sherman, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
    • Kedrian Johnson and Dimon Carrigan lead West Virginia on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Carrigan in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • R.J. Cole scores 16.3 points and adds 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Andre Jackson's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UConn rebounding leaderboard.
    • Cole is consistent from deep and leads the Huskies with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Cole (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    West Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Marquette

    L 82-71

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Clemson

    W 66-59

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-77

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 74-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Radford

    W 67-51

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UAB

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Youngstown State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Texas

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    TCU

    -

    Away

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Auburn

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Michigan State

    L 64-60

    Away

    11/26/2021

    VCU

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    W 72-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    W 88-59

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Connecticut at West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

