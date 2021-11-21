Western Illinois vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Western Illinois vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    Two hot teams square off when the DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-0) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blue Demons will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Leathernecks, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Western Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    DePaul vs Western Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    DePaul

    -9.5

    147 points

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Western Illinois

    • Last year, the Blue Demons scored 13.6 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Leathernecks allowed (79.4).
    • The Leathernecks put up just 1.1 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Blue Demons gave up to opponents (71.9).
    • The Blue Demons shot 41.7% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.
    • The Leathernecks shot 40.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 41.7% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty posted 12.6 points, 2.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Pauly Paulicap paced the Blue Demons at 6.1 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.1 assists and 7.2 points.
    • Romeo Weems averaged 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year, shooting 37.6% from the floor.
    • Ray Salnave posted 6.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest last season.

    Western Illinois Players to Watch

    • Will Carius averaged 14.7 points per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season.
    • Tamell Pearson averaged 6.9 boards per game and Colton Sandage dished out two assists per game.
    • Carius knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Cameron Burrell averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Pearson collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Western Illinois at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
