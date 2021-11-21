Western Illinois vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams square off when the DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-0) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blue Demons will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Leathernecks, who have won three straight.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Western Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total DePaul -9.5 147 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Western Illinois

Last year, the Blue Demons scored 13.6 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Leathernecks allowed (79.4).

The Leathernecks put up just 1.1 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Blue Demons gave up to opponents (71.9).

The Blue Demons shot 41.7% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.

The Leathernecks shot 40.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 41.7% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty posted 12.6 points, 2.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season.

Pauly Paulicap paced the Blue Demons at 6.1 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.1 assists and 7.2 points.

Romeo Weems averaged 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year, shooting 37.6% from the floor.

Ray Salnave posted 6.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest last season.

Western Illinois Players to Watch