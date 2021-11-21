Western Illinois vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Western Illinois vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams square off when the DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) host the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-0) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blue Demons will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Leathernecks, who have won three straight.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Western Illinois
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
DePaul
-9.5
147 points
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Western Illinois
- Last year, the Blue Demons scored 13.6 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Leathernecks allowed (79.4).
- The Leathernecks put up just 1.1 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Blue Demons gave up to opponents (71.9).
- The Blue Demons shot 41.7% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.
- The Leathernecks shot 40.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 41.7% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty posted 12.6 points, 2.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Pauly Paulicap paced the Blue Demons at 6.1 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.1 assists and 7.2 points.
- Romeo Weems averaged 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year, shooting 37.6% from the floor.
- Ray Salnave posted 6.3 points, 1.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest last season.
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Will Carius averaged 14.7 points per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season.
- Tamell Pearson averaged 6.9 boards per game and Colton Sandage dished out two assists per game.
- Carius knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Cameron Burrell averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Pearson collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
