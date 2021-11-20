Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Illinois at DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two undefeated Illinois programs meet on Saturday in Chicago when Western Illinois takes on DePaul in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Western Illinois men's basketball team (3–0) will take on DePaul (3–0) on Saturday in a nonconference contest.

    How to Watch Western Illinois at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Western Illinois at DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Western Illinois has already taken down one big school this year, beating Nebraska 75–74 in Lincoln to open the season.

    Will Carius leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game, while Cameron Burrell is the leading rebounder at 8.3 per contest. Colton Sandage and Trenton Massner are tied for the team lead in assists per game.

    DePaul is also undefeated, winning its first two games by double digits before beating Rutgers in a close one on Thursday, a 73–70 victory. David Jones scored 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting in that win. On the season, Jones is averaging 20.3 points per game, second on the team behind Javon Freeman-Liberty's 22.0 per contest.

    Jones is also grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game, while Freeman-Liberty leads in assists at 5.7 per game.

    This is the third meeting all-time of these schools. Last year, DePaul won 91–72.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Western Illinois at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairfield at Sacred Heart in Men's College Basketball

    49 seconds ago
    oklahoma state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

    49 seconds ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Illinois at DePaul

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17167895
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bucks

    49 seconds ago
    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

    49 seconds ago
    wyoming football
    College Football

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Caris LeVert (22) defend during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy