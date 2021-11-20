Two undefeated Illinois programs meet on Saturday in Chicago when Western Illinois takes on DePaul in men's college basketball.

The Western Illinois men's basketball team (3–0) will take on DePaul (3–0) on Saturday in a nonconference contest.

How to Watch Western Illinois at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Western Illinois has already taken down one big school this year, beating Nebraska 75–74 in Lincoln to open the season.

Will Carius leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game, while Cameron Burrell is the leading rebounder at 8.3 per contest. Colton Sandage and Trenton Massner are tied for the team lead in assists per game.

DePaul is also undefeated, winning its first two games by double digits before beating Rutgers in a close one on Thursday, a 73–70 victory. David Jones scored 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting in that win. On the season, Jones is averaging 20.3 points per game, second on the team behind Javon Freeman-Liberty's 22.0 per contest.

Jones is also grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game, while Freeman-Liberty leads in assists at 5.7 per game.

This is the third meeting all-time of these schools. Last year, DePaul won 91–72.

