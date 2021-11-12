How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota

Western Kentucky and Minnesota both look to secure a second straight win to start their seasons Friday night when they meet in men's college basketball.

Western Kentucky heads on the road to Asheville, N.C., to take on Minnesota in the inaugural Asheville Championship tournament Friday. The Hilltoppers are looking to pull off the upset and pick up their second win of the year.

How to Watch Western Kentucky at Minnesota Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Hilltoppers came back to beat Alabama State 79–74 on Tuesday in their season opener. They trailed by five at halftime and by 11 with 10:35 left in the game before they finally went on a 34–18 run to end the game and pick up the win.

On Friday, they won't be able to afford to get down against a Golden Gophers team that is also coming off a win in its first game.

Minnesota is in its first season under new head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson replaces former Richard Pitino, who was fired after last season.

The Golden Gophers are rebuilding but came away with a win in their first game against Kansas City on Tuesday. They controlled the game and won 71–56.

Western Kentucky should give them a better game, but the Gophers are still a big favorite coming into this one. The Hilltoppers are capable of pulling off the upset but they will need to play better than they did on Tuesday.

