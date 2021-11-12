How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Western Kentucky and Minnesota both look to secure a second straight win to start their seasons Friday night when they meet in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Western Kentucky heads on the road to Asheville, N.C., to take on Minnesota in the inaugural Asheville Championship tournament Friday. The Hilltoppers are looking to pull off the upset and pick up their second win of the year. 

    How to Watch Western Kentucky at Minnesota Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Western Kentucky at Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hilltoppers came back to beat Alabama State 79–74 on Tuesday in their season opener. They trailed by five at halftime and by 11 with 10:35 left in the game before they finally went on a 34–18 run to end the game and pick up the win.

    On Friday, they won't be able to afford to get down against a Golden Gophers team that is also coming off a win in its first game.

    Minnesota is in its first season under new head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson replaces former Richard Pitino, who was fired after last season.

    The Golden Gophers are rebuilding but came away with a win in their first game against Kansas City on Tuesday. They controlled the game and won 71–56.

    Western Kentucky should give them a better game, but the Gophers are still a big favorite coming into this one. The Hilltoppers are capable of pulling off the upset but they will need to play better than they did on Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126954
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Butl

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17131390
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kent State at Xavier

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15707344
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts after he is fouled in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy