    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech are set to open up Conference USA play on New Year's Day.
    The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) finished a strong non-conference schedule by knocking off Louisville (82-72) before a loss to Kentucky (95-60). Saturday, they enter Conference USA play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs(10-3). Both teams have started off the season strong and look to continue that momentum in conference play.

    How to Watch Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Watch Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Western Kentucky pulled off potentially the win of their season knocking off the Louisville Cardinals behind Camron Justice’s 25 points:

    This season the Hilltoppers are a veteran team led by four seniors, a junior and one stand out sophomore.

    Seniors Jairus Hamilton (15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds), Camron Justice (13.2 points), Josh Anderson (11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds) and Luke Frampton (9.2 points). Other than Anderson, all three transferred in over time to the Hilltoppers, while Anderson has been here for five seasons (due to the pandemic).

    Sophomore Davvion McKnight (13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists) has really lit a fire for the Hilltoppers this season as a do-it-all point guard.

    Then junior Jamarion Sharp (8.2 points and 7.7 rebounds) fills in the gaps around the leaders of the team.

    Last season McKnight showed flashes of being a star in his more limited role, but this year the reins are off and he is one of the best sophomore’s in the country.

    On the other side, the Bulldogs boast the No. 29 scoring offense in the country (80.5 points per game) led by freshman Kenneth Lofton (17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds) who has stepped in and really pushed the Bulldogs to potentially being the best team in Conference USA this season.

