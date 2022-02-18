Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 C-USA) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 6-6 C-USA) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

The Hilltoppers score only 4.8 more points per game (76.6) than the 49ers allow (71.8).

The 49ers average only 0.2 more points per game (70) than the Hilltoppers give up to opponents (69.8).

The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the 49ers allow to opponents.

The 49ers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Dayvion McKnight leads the Hilltoppers in points and assists per game, scoring 15.2 points and distributing 6.1 assists.

Jamarion Sharp is Western Kentucky's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.9 boards in each contest while scoring 8 points per game.

Camron Justice leads the Hilltoppers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Western Kentucky steals leader is Josh Anderson, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sharp, who compiles 4.3 rejections per contest.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Jahmir Young racks up 19.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the 49ers.

Austin Butler has a stat line of six rebounds, 12 points and 1.3 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aly Khalifa has the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 7 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Young knocks down two three-pointers per game, the most on the 49ers.

Young (one steal per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Khalifa (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Charlotte W 78-59 Away 2/5/2022 Old Dominion W 77-60 Away 2/10/2022 Florida Atlantic W 76-69 Home 2/12/2022 UTSA W 71-65 Away 2/14/2022 Southern Miss W 87-77 Away 2/17/2022 Charlotte - Home 2/19/2022 Old Dominion - Home 2/26/2022 Middle Tennessee - Away 3/2/2022 Marshall - Away 3/5/2022 Marshall - Home

Charlotte Schedule