Western Kentucky hits the road on Thursday to take on FAU in a Conference USA clash.

Western Kentucky travels to FAU looking to bounce back from a 65-60 loss to North Texas on Saturday. That loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped them back to .500 in the conference at 2-2.

How to Watch Western Kentucky at FAU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Western Kentucky at FAU game on fuboTV:

The Hilltoppers have been playing much better lately as they have gone 9-3 after starting the year just 1-4. Two of those losses have come in Conference USA play, but both have been close as they also lost to Louisiana Tech by just one point.

Thursday they will look to get back on track when they face an FAU team that is coming off a win against Charlotte.

The Owls snapped a two-game losing streak with the win over the 49ers that also got them to 2-2 in conference play.

They had lost to Middle Tennessee and UAB after beating Marshall in their conference opener.

FAU is just 9-8 overall but has been competitive in most of its games, the Owls just haven't been very consistent this year.

Thursday night they will look to get their second straight win and pick up a big home victory against Western Kentucky.

