The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 C-USA) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2 C-USA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at FAU Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -2 139.5 points

Key Stats for Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky

The 76.5 points per game the Hilltoppers put up are 8.0 more points than the Owls give up (68.5).

The Owls average 7.0 more points per game (75.2) than the Hilltoppers give up to opponents (68.2).

The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Dayvion McKnight posts a team-leading 6.5 assists per game. He is also posting 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds, shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Jamarion Sharp averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.3 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 73.3% from the floor (second in the country).

Jairus Hamilton averages a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also posting 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Anderson puts up 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Camron Justice puts up 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch