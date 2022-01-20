How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 C-USA) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2 C-USA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at FAU Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: FAU Arena
Western Kentucky
-2
139.5 points
Key Stats for Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky
- The 76.5 points per game the Hilltoppers put up are 8.0 more points than the Owls give up (68.5).
- The Owls average 7.0 more points per game (75.2) than the Hilltoppers give up to opponents (68.2).
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Dayvion McKnight posts a team-leading 6.5 assists per game. He is also posting 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds, shooting 48.3% from the floor.
- Jamarion Sharp averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.3 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 73.3% from the floor (second in the country).
- Jairus Hamilton averages a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also posting 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Anderson puts up 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Camron Justice puts up 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Alijah Martin gives the Owls 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Michael Forrest is averaging team highs in points (14.2 per game) and assists (2.7). And he is producing 3.4 rebounds, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Bryan Greenlee is putting up a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls in rebounding (5.4 per game), and posts 6.3 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Everett Winchester gets the Owls 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
