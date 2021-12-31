Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) are at home in C-USA action against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky

The Bulldogs record 12.8 more points per game (80.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (67.9).

The Hilltoppers average 6.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Bulldogs give up (70.5).

This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.0% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have made.

The Hilltoppers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. paces the Bulldogs with 17.7 points per contest and 10.2 rebounds, while also posting 1.4 assists.

Amorie Archibald posts 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keaston Willis is averaging 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams averages a team-best 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the field.

David Green puts up 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch