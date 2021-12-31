Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) are at home in C-USA action against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky

    • The Bulldogs record 12.8 more points per game (80.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (67.9).
    • The Hilltoppers average 6.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Bulldogs give up (70.5).
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.0% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have made.
    • The Hilltoppers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Kenneth Lofton Jr. paces the Bulldogs with 17.7 points per contest and 10.2 rebounds, while also posting 1.4 assists.
    • Amorie Archibald posts 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Keaston Willis is averaging 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
    • Cobe Williams averages a team-best 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the field.
    • David Green puts up 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Dayvion McKnight tops the Hilltoppers in assists (6.2 per game), and averages 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jamarion Sharp is putting up a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 7.7 points and 0.2 assists, making 69.2% of his shots from the field.
    • Jairus Hamilton is the Hilltoppers' top scorer (15.7 points per game) and assist man (1.7), and averages 5.9 rebounds.
    • Josh Anderson is putting up 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 47.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
    • Camron Justice is averaging 12.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

