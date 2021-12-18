Publish date:
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (7-3) take the court against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Louisville
- The Cardinals average 70.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.1 the Hilltoppers give up.
- The Hilltoppers put up 14.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (64.3).
- The Cardinals are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams leads the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding, putting up 10.9 points and 9.6 boards per game.
- Jarrod West leads Louisville in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 6.6 points per contest.
- The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Noah Locke, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Jairus Hamilton puts up 16.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hilltoppers.
- Jamarion Sharp has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 7.1 points and 0.2 assists per game for Western Kentucky to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dayvion McKnight holds the top spot for assists with 6.2 per game, adding 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing.
- Luke Frampton is the most prolific from deep for the Hilltoppers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Western Kentucky's leader in steals is McKnight with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sharp with 4.4 per game.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
W 63-55
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan State
L 73-64
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
W 73-68
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
L 62-55
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
W 86-60
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/22/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/1/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
-
Away
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Rhodes
W 105-35
Home
12/4/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 85-80
Home
12/8/2021
Buffalo
L 77-67
Home
12/11/2021
Ole Miss
W 71-48
Away
12/14/2021
Centre
W 90-52
Home
12/18/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/22/2021
Austin Peay
-
Away
12/30/2021
Southern Miss
-
Away
1/1/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida International
-
Home
1/13/2022
Rice
-
Home
