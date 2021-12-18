Skip to main content
    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 13, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots against North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the first half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (7-3) take the court against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Louisville

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Louisville

    • The Cardinals average 70.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.1 the Hilltoppers give up.
    • The Hilltoppers put up 14.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (64.3).
    • The Cardinals are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
    • The Hilltoppers have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams leads the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding, putting up 10.9 points and 9.6 boards per game.
    • Jarrod West leads Louisville in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 6.6 points per contest.
    • The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Noah Locke, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Jairus Hamilton puts up 16.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hilltoppers.
    • Jamarion Sharp has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 7.1 points and 0.2 assists per game for Western Kentucky to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dayvion McKnight holds the top spot for assists with 6.2 per game, adding 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing.
    • Luke Frampton is the most prolific from deep for the Hilltoppers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Western Kentucky's leader in steals is McKnight with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sharp with 4.4 per game.

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    W 63-55

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    L 73-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    W 73-68

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    L 62-55

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 86-60

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    Western Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Rhodes

    W 105-35

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 85-80

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Buffalo

    L 77-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 71-48

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Centre

    W 90-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida International

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Rice

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Louisville at Western Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

