How to Watch Western Kentucky at Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hilltoppers head east looking to win their final game of the season as they have won seven of their last eight games.

Marshall plays host to Western Kentucky tonight in their final home game of the regular season, a full 409 days since their last meeting. This week, they will play twice in the span of four days. These schools will face off in the regular season finale Saturday in Bowling Green, KY.

WKU still has a shot at earning a double-bye in next week’s Conference USA tournament at The Star in Frisco, TX if they can sweep the Thundering Herd and get some help in the season’s final week.

How to Watch Western Kentucky at Marshall:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Western Kentucky at Marshall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hilltoppers had strung together a seven-game winning streak before suffering their first loss of February on Saturday at Middle Tennessee State. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight has led the scoring surge of late for WKU leading the team in scoring five times in the last ten games, four of those instances he dropped over 22 points.

McKnight is one of three players in the country averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal per game.

Marshall enters today’s game having also lost to Middle Tennessee State in their last game, a 74-65 road loss on Thursday. Marshall’s Andrew Taylor has led the Thundering Herd in scoring in five of the last seven games, including a season-high 28 points against Charlotte on Feb. 5.

WKU is 20-12 all-time against the Thundering Herd and has won five straight dating back to January of 2019.

