C-USA opponents square off when the Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12 C-USA) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) at Cam Henderson Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cam Henderson Center

Key Stats for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

The 74.5 points per game the Thundering Herd average are 5.1 more points than the Hilltoppers allow (69.4).

The Hilltoppers score an average of 75.6 points per game, only one fewer point than the 76.6 the Thundering Herd allow.

The Thundering Herd make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Hilltoppers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

Marshall Players to Watch

Andrew Taylor paces his team in assists per game (4.4), and also puts up 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Obinna Anochili-Killen paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 11.9 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.

Darius George puts up 6.7 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Mikel Beyers puts up 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the field.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch