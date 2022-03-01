How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
C-USA opponents square off when the Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12 C-USA) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) at Cam Henderson Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cam Henderson Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
- The 74.5 points per game the Thundering Herd average are 5.1 more points than the Hilltoppers allow (69.4).
- The Hilltoppers score an average of 75.6 points per game, only one fewer point than the 76.6 the Thundering Herd allow.
- The Thundering Herd make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Hilltoppers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
Marshall Players to Watch
- Andrew Taylor paces his team in assists per game (4.4), and also puts up 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Obinna Anochili-Killen paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 11.9 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
- Darius George puts up 6.7 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.
- Mikel Beyers puts up 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the field.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Jamarion Sharp is averaging a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7.8 points and 0.3 assists, making 72% of his shots from the field.
- Camron Justice gets the Hilltoppers 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Josh Anderson gets the Hilltoppers 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.3 steals (10th in the nation) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jairus Hamilton gives the Hilltoppers 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
