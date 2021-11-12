Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) at Williams Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Williams Arena
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky
- Last year, the Hilltoppers put up 72.7 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 73.2 the Golden Gophers allowed.
- The Golden Gophers' 72.5 points per game last year were only 4.5 more points than the 68.0 the Hilltoppers gave up to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Golden Gophers shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers averaged.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Charles Bassey averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 0.7 assists, shooting 59.0% from the field.
- Taveion Hollingsworth put up 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season, shooting 42.1% from the field.
- Josh Anderson posted 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season, shooting 45.6% from the field.
- Dayvion McKnight paced the Hilltoppers at 3.8 assists per contest last season, while also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 points.
- Carson Williams posted 7.4 points, 0.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest last year.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Marcus Carr scored 19.4 points per game last season along with 4.9 assists.
- Liam Robbins hauled in an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game last season.
- Carr knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Carr averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Robbins collected 2.5 blocks per contest.
