How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-1 C-USA) will host the North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. North Texas
- The Hilltoppers average 77.5 points per game, 21 more points than the 56.5 the Mean Green allow.
- The Mean Green's 66.9 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 47% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Mean Green allow to opponents.
- The Mean Green are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hilltoppers this season is Jairus Hamilton, who averages 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
- Jamarion Sharp is Western Kentucky's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Dayvion McKnight is its best passer, distributing 6.6 assists in each contest.
- Camron Justice leads the Hilltoppers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Josh Anderson is Western Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Sharp leads them in blocks with 4.3 per contest.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Thomas Bell has averaged 6.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, putting him atop the Mean Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Tylor Perry scores 14.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the North Texas scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.5 rebounds and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Perry knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mean Green.
- North Texas' leader in steals is JJ Murray with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bell with one per game.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Louisville
W 82-72
Home
12/22/2021
Kentucky
L 95-60
Away
1/1/2022
Louisiana Tech
L 74-73
Away
1/8/2022
Florida International
W 84-71
Home
1/13/2022
Rice
W 80-66
Home
1/15/2022
North Texas
-
Home
1/20/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
1/22/2022
Florida International
-
Away
1/27/2022
UAB
-
Home
1/29/2022
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
2/3/2022
Charlotte
-
Away
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Wichita State
W 62-52
Away
1/1/2022
Rice
W 75-43
Home
1/6/2022
UAB
L 69-63
Home
1/8/2022
Middle Tennessee
W 70-63
Home
1/13/2022
Marshall
W 69-65
Away
1/15/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Away
1/20/2022
Charlotte
-
Home
1/22/2022
Old Dominion
-
Home
1/27/2022
Southern Miss
-
Away
1/29/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
2/3/2022
UTEP
-
Home