How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-1 C-USA) will host the North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena

E. A. Diddle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. North Texas

The Hilltoppers average 77.5 points per game, 21 more points than the 56.5 the Mean Green allow.

The Mean Green's 66.9 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Hilltoppers give up.

The Hilltoppers are shooting 47% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Mean Green allow to opponents.

The Mean Green are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hilltoppers this season is Jairus Hamilton, who averages 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Jamarion Sharp is Western Kentucky's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Dayvion McKnight is its best passer, distributing 6.6 assists in each contest.

Camron Justice leads the Hilltoppers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Josh Anderson is Western Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Sharp leads them in blocks with 4.3 per contest.

North Texas Players to Watch

Thomas Bell has averaged 6.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, putting him atop the Mean Green leaderboards in those stat categories.

Tylor Perry scores 14.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the North Texas scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.5 rebounds and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Perry knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mean Green.

North Texas' leader in steals is JJ Murray with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bell with one per game.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Louisville W 82-72 Home 12/22/2021 Kentucky L 95-60 Away 1/1/2022 Louisiana Tech L 74-73 Away 1/8/2022 Florida International W 84-71 Home 1/13/2022 Rice W 80-66 Home 1/15/2022 North Texas - Home 1/20/2022 Florida Atlantic - Away 1/22/2022 Florida International - Away 1/27/2022 UAB - Home 1/29/2022 Middle Tennessee - Home 2/3/2022 Charlotte - Away

North Texas Schedule