How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-1 C-USA) will host the North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. North Texas

  • The Hilltoppers average 77.5 points per game, 21 more points than the 56.5 the Mean Green allow.
  • The Mean Green's 66.9 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • The Hilltoppers are shooting 47% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Mean Green allow to opponents.
  • The Mean Green are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Hilltoppers this season is Jairus Hamilton, who averages 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
  • Jamarion Sharp is Western Kentucky's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Dayvion McKnight is its best passer, distributing 6.6 assists in each contest.
  • Camron Justice leads the Hilltoppers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Josh Anderson is Western Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Sharp leads them in blocks with 4.3 per contest.

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Thomas Bell has averaged 6.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, putting him atop the Mean Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Tylor Perry scores 14.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the North Texas scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.5 rebounds and adds 2.4 assists per game.
  • Perry knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mean Green.
  • North Texas' leader in steals is JJ Murray with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bell with one per game.

Western Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Louisville

W 82-72

Home

12/22/2021

Kentucky

L 95-60

Away

1/1/2022

Louisiana Tech

L 74-73

Away

1/8/2022

Florida International

W 84-71

Home

1/13/2022

Rice

W 80-66

Home

1/15/2022

North Texas

-

Home

1/20/2022

Florida Atlantic

-

Away

1/22/2022

Florida International

-

Away

1/27/2022

UAB

-

Home

1/29/2022

Middle Tennessee

-

Home

2/3/2022

Charlotte

-

Away

North Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Wichita State

W 62-52

Away

1/1/2022

Rice

W 75-43

Home

1/6/2022

UAB

L 69-63

Home

1/8/2022

Middle Tennessee

W 70-63

Home

1/13/2022

Marshall

W 69-65

Away

1/15/2022

Western Kentucky

-

Away

1/20/2022

Charlotte

-

Home

1/22/2022

Old Dominion

-

Home

1/27/2022

Southern Miss

-

Away

1/29/2022

Louisiana Tech

-

Away

2/3/2022

UTEP

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

North Texas at Western Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

