Ole Miss looks to win its fourth straight game when it hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

Ole Miss takes on Western Kentucky on Saturday night coming off its biggest win of the year when it beat Memphis last Saturday. The Rebels took control midway through the second half and never looked back in the upset win.

How to Watch Western Kentucky at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The win was the Rebels' third in a row and improved their record to 6-2 on the year and a perfect 5-0 at home. Ole Miss will look to stay perfect on its home court Saturday night against a Western Kentucky team that is just 5-4 on the year.

The Hilltoppers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end when Buffalo came in and beat them 77-67 Wednesday night. Western Kentucky had been playing better after starting the year just 1-3. The record may not look great, but all of their wins have been against good teams and they have not been run out of the gym.

