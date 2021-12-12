Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky
- The 73.3 points per game the Rebels average are only 4.9 more points than the Hilltoppers give up (68.4).
- The Hilltoppers' 77.8 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 61.9 the Rebels allow.
- The Rebels make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 38.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels with 16 points per game and 2.9 assists, while also posting 4.1 rebounds.
- Nysier Brooks paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.6), and also posts 7.6 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.
- Austin Crowley posts a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 39% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Luis Rodriguez averages 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Robert Allen averages 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Dayvion McKnight is averaging a team-leading 5.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, making 53% of his shots from the field.
- Jamarion Sharp is the Hilltoppers' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he puts up 6.2 points and 0.2 assists.
- Jairus Hamilton is No. 1 on the Hilltoppers in scoring (17.3 points per game), and posts 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Luke Frampton is posting 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 34.7% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
- Josh Anderson is putting up 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Western Kentucky at Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
