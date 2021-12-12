Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky

    Ole Miss vs Western Kentucky Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ole Miss

    -5.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky

    • The 73.3 points per game the Rebels average are only 4.9 more points than the Hilltoppers give up (68.4).
    • The Hilltoppers' 77.8 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 61.9 the Rebels allow.
    • The Rebels make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
    • The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 38.4% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels with 16 points per game and 2.9 assists, while also posting 4.1 rebounds.
    • Nysier Brooks paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.6), and also posts 7.6 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.
    • Austin Crowley posts a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 39% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Luis Rodriguez averages 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Robert Allen averages 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Dayvion McKnight is averaging a team-leading 5.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, making 53% of his shots from the field.
    • Jamarion Sharp is the Hilltoppers' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he puts up 6.2 points and 0.2 assists.
    • Jairus Hamilton is No. 1 on the Hilltoppers in scoring (17.3 points per game), and posts 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Luke Frampton is posting 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 34.7% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
    • Josh Anderson is putting up 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Western Kentucky at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
