The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 0-0 C-USA) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Rice Owls (9-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

The Hilltoppers score only 3.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Owls give up (73.8).

The Owls put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.

The Hilltoppers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

The Owls' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hilltoppers this season is Jairus Hamilton, who averages 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Jamarion Sharp is Western Kentucky's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.5 per game, while Dayvion McKnight is its best passer, distributing 6.2 assists in each contest.

Camron Justice makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hilltoppers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

McKnight and Sharp lead Western Kentucky on the defensive end, with McKnight leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Sharp in blocks averaging 4.4 per contest.

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler paces the Owls in both rebounds and assists with 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Carl Pierre counts for 15.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Rice's team.

Travis Evee makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.

Evee (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rice while Fiedler (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Centre W 90-52 Home 12/18/2021 Louisville W 82-72 Home 12/22/2021 Kentucky L 95-60 Away 1/1/2022 Louisiana Tech L 74-73 Away 1/8/2022 Florida International W 84-71 Home 1/13/2022 Rice - Home 1/15/2022 North Texas - Home 1/20/2022 Florida Atlantic - Away 1/22/2022 Florida International - Away 1/27/2022 UAB - Home 1/29/2022 Middle Tennessee - Home

