How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Rice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 0-0 C-USA) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Rice Owls (9-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Rice
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
- The Hilltoppers score only 3.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Owls give up (73.8).
- The Owls put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Owls' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have given up to their opponents (40.0%).
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hilltoppers this season is Jairus Hamilton, who averages 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- Jamarion Sharp is Western Kentucky's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.5 per game, while Dayvion McKnight is its best passer, distributing 6.2 assists in each contest.
- Camron Justice makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hilltoppers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- McKnight and Sharp lead Western Kentucky on the defensive end, with McKnight leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Sharp in blocks averaging 4.4 per contest.
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler paces the Owls in both rebounds and assists with 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Carl Pierre counts for 15.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Rice's team.
- Travis Evee makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
- Evee (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rice while Fiedler (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Centre
W 90-52
Home
12/18/2021
Louisville
W 82-72
Home
12/22/2021
Kentucky
L 95-60
Away
1/1/2022
Louisiana Tech
L 74-73
Away
1/8/2022
Florida International
W 84-71
Home
1/13/2022
Rice
-
Home
1/15/2022
North Texas
-
Home
1/20/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
1/22/2022
Florida International
-
Away
1/27/2022
UAB
-
Home
1/29/2022
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Houston Baptist
W 88-73
Away
12/16/2021
Incarnate Word
W 85-55
Home
1/1/2022
North Texas
L 75-43
Away
1/6/2022
Middle Tennessee
W 65-61
Home
1/8/2022
UAB
W 85-80
Home
1/13/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Away
1/15/2022
Marshall
-
Away
1/20/2022
Old Dominion
-
Home
1/22/2022
Charlotte
-
Home
1/27/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Southern Miss
-
Away