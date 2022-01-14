Skip to main content

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Rice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots against North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the first half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 0-0 C-USA) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Rice Owls (9-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Rice

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

  • The Hilltoppers score only 3.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Owls give up (73.8).
  • The Owls put up an average of 77.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.
  • The Hilltoppers make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • The Owls' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Hilltoppers this season is Jairus Hamilton, who averages 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
  • Jamarion Sharp is Western Kentucky's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.5 per game, while Dayvion McKnight is its best passer, distributing 6.2 assists in each contest.
  • Camron Justice makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hilltoppers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • McKnight and Sharp lead Western Kentucky on the defensive end, with McKnight leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Sharp in blocks averaging 4.4 per contest.

Rice Players to Watch

  • Max Fiedler paces the Owls in both rebounds and assists with 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
  • Carl Pierre counts for 15.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Rice's team.
  • Travis Evee makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
  • Evee (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rice while Fiedler (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Western Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Centre

W 90-52

Home

12/18/2021

Louisville

W 82-72

Home

12/22/2021

Kentucky

L 95-60

Away

1/1/2022

Louisiana Tech

L 74-73

Away

1/8/2022

Florida International

W 84-71

Home

1/13/2022

Rice

-

Home

1/15/2022

North Texas

-

Home

1/20/2022

Florida Atlantic

-

Away

1/22/2022

Florida International

-

Away

1/27/2022

UAB

-

Home

1/29/2022

Middle Tennessee

-

Home

Rice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Houston Baptist

W 88-73

Away

12/16/2021

Incarnate Word

W 85-55

Home

1/1/2022

North Texas

L 75-43

Away

1/6/2022

Middle Tennessee

W 65-61

Home

1/8/2022

UAB

W 85-80

Home

1/13/2022

Western Kentucky

-

Away

1/15/2022

Marshall

-

Away

1/20/2022

Old Dominion

-

Home

1/22/2022

Charlotte

-

Home

1/27/2022

Louisiana Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Southern Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Rice at Western Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

