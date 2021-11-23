Western Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg

The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Western Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -28 149 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Western Michigan

Last year, the 83.7 points per game the Hawkeyes averaged were 11.7 more points than the Broncos allowed (72).

The Broncos scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Broncos' opponents knocked down.

The Broncos shot 43.3% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 42% the Hawkeyes' opponents shot last season.

Iowa Players to Watch

Luka Garza led his squad in both points (24.1) and rebounds (8.7) per contest last year, and also put up 1.7 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Joe Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, shooting 49.1% from the field and 46.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Bohannon averaged a team-high 4.4 assists per contest last year. He also put up 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 39% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Murray averaged 7.2 points, 0.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest last season.

Connor McCaffery put up 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Western Michigan Players to Watch