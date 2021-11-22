Western Michigan looks to snap its two-game losing streak Monday when it travels to face Iowa in men's college basketball.

The Western Michigan men's basketball team heads to Iowa on Monday just 1–3 on the year and having lost two straight. The Broncos have struggled in losses to Michigan State and Saginaw Valley State.

How to Watch Western Michigan at Iowa Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The loss to the Spartans wasn't a surprise but the loss to Division II Saginaw Valley was a big upset. The Broncos played close with them at first but let the Cardinals pull away for the 17-point win.

On Monday, they will look to bounce back and pull off a huge upset of an Iowa team that has started the year with four straight wins.

Iowa's offense has been great this year as the Hawkeyes have scored at least 86 points in each game and have scored over 100 twice. The competition hasn't been strong so far this year but the Hawkeyes are doing exactly what they are supposed to do.

The schedule won't ramp up for Iowa until next Friday when it opens Big Ten play against No. 3 Purdue.

