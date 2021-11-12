Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-24.5
142 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
- Last year, the Spartans scored just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Broncos allowed (72.0).
- The Broncos put up 8.0 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (71.1).
- The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- The Broncos shot 43.3% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.6% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry paced his squad in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.6) per contest last season, shooting 44.9% from the field. At the other end, he posted 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Joey Hauser was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.6) last year, and also posted 9.7 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Joshua Langford posted 9.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.
- Rocket Watts posted 7.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game last year.
- Malik Hall averaged 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 48.9% from the floor.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Greg Lee averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- B. Artis White averaged 14.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Artis White hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Artis White averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Titus Wright compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
