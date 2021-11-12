Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) take on the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan State vs Western Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -24.5

    142 points

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

    • Last year, the Spartans scored just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Broncos allowed (72.0).
    • The Broncos put up 8.0 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (71.1).
    • The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
    • The Broncos shot 43.3% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.6% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Aaron Henry paced his squad in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.6) per contest last season, shooting 44.9% from the field. At the other end, he posted 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • Joey Hauser was tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.6) last year, and also posted 9.7 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Joshua Langford posted 9.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.
    • Rocket Watts posted 7.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game last year.
    • Malik Hall averaged 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 48.9% from the floor.

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Greg Lee averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • B. Artis White averaged 14.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Artis White hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Artis White averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Titus Wright compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Western Michigan at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126954
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Butl

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17131390
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kent State at Xavier

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15707344
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts after he is fouled in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy