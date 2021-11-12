How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan State looks for its first win of the year when it hosts in-state rival Western Michigan on Friday night.

Michigan State started this season in unfamiliar territory, as it was not ranked in the preseason AP Poll. The Spartans struggled last year and barely made the tournament before they lost to UCLA in a first four game.

How to Watch Western Michigan at Michigan State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Tuesday the Spartans opened their season at the State Farm Champions Classic against Kansas and lost 87-74. Michigan State played well in the first half, going back and forth with the favored Jayhawks, but couldn't keep up with them in the second half.

Western Michigan heads to East Lansing looking for its second straight win, but the competition will be much tougher than its opening opponent. The Broncos played Division III Hope in their season opener and outscored their opponent by 19 in the first half to cruise to the easy win.

Michigan State presents different problems, and the Broncos will have to be a lot better if they want to pull off the upset in the Spartans' home opener.

