Can Notre Dame get back to .500 before ACC play begins against Western Michigan?

The Notre Dame men's basketball team (4–5) started the season unranked and with minimal expectations on the hardwood, but head coach Mike Brey has to be focused on getting his team back on track against the Western Michigan Broncos (4–6).

Brey has coached the Irish for 22 years, but the past two seasons have featured the team's worst starts through nine games in his tenure.

How to Watch Western Michigan at Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The high point of the season for the Irish so far has been their 66–52 win a week ago over then-No. 10 Kentucky.

In the win over Kentucky, four players scored in double digits, with Dane Goodwin, Blake Wesley, Paul Atkinson Jr. and Trey Wertz combining for 50 of the teams 66 points.

The Irish followed that up with a loss to Indiana.

So far in nonconference play, the Fighting Irish have been led by seniors Goodwin (14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds) and Atkinson Jr. (11.0 points and 6.6 rebounds), with freshman guard Wesley (13.1 points) showing potential to be the next leader of the team.

On the other side, junior Lamar Norman leads the way for the Broncos with 18.4 points per game.

In their two games against Big Six conference teams, the Broncos have lost by an average of 46.0 points.

