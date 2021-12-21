Publish date:
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) face the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-21.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan
- The 67.2 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 11.4 fewer points than the Broncos allow (78.6).
- The Broncos put up just 1.9 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish allow (65.9).
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- The Broncos' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Fighting Irish have given up to their opponents.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Paul Atkinson puts up 11.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the field.
- Dane Goodwin paces the Fighting Irish at 14.3 points per game, while also posting 0.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Nate Laszewski paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also averages 7.8 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
- Blake Wesley is averaging 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Cormac Ryan posts 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 36.8% from the field and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Lamar Norman Jr. is the Broncos' top scorer (18.4 points per game), and he delivers 1.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
- Mack Smith gets the Broncos 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Markeese Hastings is posting a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 1.2 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.
- The Broncos get 4.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Titus Wright.
- The Broncos receive 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Mileek McMillan.
How To Watch
December
20
2021
Western Michigan at Notre Dame
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)