    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) face the Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan

    Notre Dame vs Western Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -21.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan

    • The 67.2 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 11.4 fewer points than the Broncos allow (78.6).
    • The Broncos put up just 1.9 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish allow (65.9).
    • The Fighting Irish are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Broncos allow to opponents.
    • The Broncos' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Fighting Irish have given up to their opponents.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Paul Atkinson puts up 11.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the field.
    • Dane Goodwin paces the Fighting Irish at 14.3 points per game, while also posting 0.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
    • Nate Laszewski paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also averages 7.8 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Blake Wesley is averaging 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Cormac Ryan posts 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 36.8% from the field and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Lamar Norman Jr. is the Broncos' top scorer (18.4 points per game), and he delivers 1.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
    • Mack Smith gets the Broncos 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Markeese Hastings is posting a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 1.2 assists, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.
    • The Broncos get 4.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Titus Wright.
    • The Broncos receive 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Mileek McMillan.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Western Michigan at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

