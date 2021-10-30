In Bryce Drew’s first season with Grand Canyon, the Antelopes made their first NCAA tournament. Tonight, they face Western New Mexico in an exhibition.

The Grand Canyon men's basketball team made its first NCAA tournament last season after going 17–7 overall in coach Bryce Drew's first season. Drew replaced local legend Dan Majerle, who went 136–89 in nine seasons with the program.

The Antelopes are looking to build off last season, starting with an exhibition against Western New Mexico on Saturday night.

How to Watch Western New Mexico at Grand Canyon today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Watch Western New Mexico at Grand Canyon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Antelopes started the season with a fresh vision and ended in the NCAA tournament.

The top two scorers from last season both graduated: Asbjorn Midtgaard (14.2 points and 9.7 rebounds) and Alessandro Lever (13.2 points 5.4 rebounds).

Jovan Blacksher Jr. returns as the leader of the team. The point guard averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game last season. Incoming freshman Jalen Blackmon could make an impact. Despite their losses, building around Blacksher and the new, talented freshman is a start.

One thing the Antelopes do well is scout and bring in international players. This season, they have players from Ireland, Canada, France and Ukraine.

The Western New Mexico Mustangs play out of the Lone Star Conference. After today’s game with the Antelopes, they will face the UTEP Miners and New Mexico Lobos.

Regional restrictions may apply.