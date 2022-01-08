Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State at Houston in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Houston goes for its sixth straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Wichita State.

Houston continued to show why it is the favorite to win the American Conference with two straight wins to start conference play. The Cougars beat Temple and South Florida to start 2-0 and it has pushed their overall record to 13-2.

How to Watch Wichita State at Houston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WWMT-Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo, MI)

Live stream the Wichita State at Houston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars' only two losses have come against Wisconsin and Alabama and both were by two or fewer points. It has been another great start for Houston as they look to show last year's run to the Final Four wasn't a fluke.

Saturday, they will look to stay perfect in conference when they take on a Wichita State team who is coming off a loss to Memphis on New Year's Day.

The Shockers opened conference play with an 82-64 loss to the Tigers. It was their second loss in the last three games and dropped them to 9-4 overall.

They have played well at times this year, but are still looking for that marquee win and Saturday afternoon they get that chance against No. 12 Houston. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Wichita State at Houston

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WWMT-Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo, MI)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
